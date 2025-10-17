Caste census: Narayan Murthy mistaken to think it is only for backward classes, says K'taka CM

Mysuru, Oct 17 (IANS) Responding to Infosys founders Narayan Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty submitting a declaration that they would not provide information for the ongoing controversial socio-economic and academic survey, commonly known as caste census, saying that they do not belong to the backward classes, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that Narayan Murthy is mistaken if he thinks that this is a survey only reserved for the backward classes.

Speaking to the media in Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also asked, "In the coming days, even the Central government will conduct a caste census. Will they (Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murty) refuse to cooperate then as well?"

"Perhaps they (Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murty) are showing this non-cooperation because of misinformation. Karnataka has a population of about seven crore people, and this survey is meant to assess their economic, educational, and social conditions," the Chief Minister said.

"It must be understood that the caste survey is not just for backward classes. If Infosys people say this, does it mean they are above everyone else? The state government has already clarified that this is not a survey only for the backward classes."

"It is a comprehensive survey covering the entire population. Just as the Shakti scheme benefits both the poor and the upper castes, this survey, too, includes all sections of society," the Chief Minister said.

"Wrong information has been circulated. The state government has already issued advertisements and communicated messages through Ministers and the Chief Minister to make people aware. To assume that this is a survey only of backward classes is wrong," he added.

Commenting on Infosys founders Narayan Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty backing out of the caste survey held in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had said that one cannot be forced to provide information for the ongoing caste survey and its their wish to decline.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took part in the caste survey patiently for 45 minutes in Bengaluru and appealed to the people to participate and provide information without any concern.

"We (Karnataka government) can't force anyone. To provide their information in the survey is left to their discretion. I can only say that one can't be forced in this matter," Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, at his residence in Cauvery, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah patiently responded for more than 45 minutes to the enumerators, who had come for the economic, social, and educational survey.

The Chief Minister responded to all the queries posed by the enumerators and provided complete information.

"Everyone must participate in this survey without fail and provide their information honestly. Only then will we obtain accurate data about the real condition of society, which will help identify the economically, socially, and educationally backward sections and frame welfare programs for their progress," Siddaramaiah.

Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy have declined to participate in the ongoing controversial caste census being conducted by the Congress-led government in Karnataka.

Both submitted a self-attested letter to the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, the autonomous government body carrying out the survey.

In the official survey form, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy said that they were refusing to provide details for personal reasons.

"We and our family will not participate in the caste census, and we are confirming it through this letter," the letter said.

They also clarified that they do not belong to any backward caste and that their participation in the survey would not be of any use to the state government.

"Hence, we are not taking part in the caste census organised by the Karnataka government," Narayana Murthy said in the letter.

