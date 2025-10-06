Caste census: Decision on deadline extension to be taken after review meet, says K'taka CM

Koppal (Karnataka), Oct 6 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that the decision on extending the deadline for the ongoing caste survey will be taken after reviewing the work on Tuesday.

He told the media in Kopal that the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey (caste census) survey has been completed for 1.10 crore households; with 63 per cent of the work completed, and the progress to be reviewed on Tuesday evening, a decision on extending the survey deadline will be taken accordingly.

The government has set a deadline of October 7 for completing the enumeration across the state.

In the Koppal district, 97 per cent of the survey has been completed. The Chief Minister noted that those resisting social change are raising voices against the survey. He also thanked the people of Koppal, recalling that even though he lost by a narrow margin in the Lok Sabha elections, the people of Koppal had supported him.

The Chief Minister further stated that in the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey (caste census), no question targets any particular caste. "Those opposed to creating a socially equal society are resisting the survey," he said.

Responding to allegations by Union Minister V. Somanna that the survey is being conducted to target upper castes, Siddaramaiah said that without conducting the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, it is impossible to understand the conditions of people in society. No questions in this survey target any caste.

"Those opposing the creation of a socially equal society are misleading people with such statements," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

On Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s statement that he will not participate in the survey, Siddaramaiah questioned whether he would oppose the caste census to be conducted by the Central government as well.

Regarding protests related to the Baldota factory project in Koppal, he said that the matter is pending in court, and appropriate action will be taken after the verdict.

Responding to a question about pollution caused by dust from industries, including MPL, the Chief Minister said that inspections would be conducted and measures would be taken to prevent dust emissions from factories.

In response to questions about children falling ill from cough syrups in several states, he said that the Health Department has been instructed to pay special attention to this matter.

The caste census began in Karnataka on September 22 and is being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC). It aims to collect data from about seven crore people across two crore households using a 60-question format. The government has claimed that the survey will help in framing policies, reaching out to marginalised communities, and bringing them into the mainstream.

The BJP has alleged that the caste census is being conducted to encourage religious conversions and divide Hindu society. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and several other BJP leaders have urged people not to divulge details. The High Court has directed the government to ensure privacy and not to force people to provide information.

--IANS

mka/dpb