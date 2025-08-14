Cancellation of Darshan's bail: Fan's father says hope of getting justice for murdered son getting stronger

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (IANS) Reacting to the cancellation of bail for actor Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and five other accused in the sensational fan murder case, the deceased fan Renukaswamy's father, Kashinath S. Shivanagowdru, said that his faith in getting justice for his son's death has grown stronger.

Speaking to reporters, Kashinath S. Shivanagowdru, also known as Kashinathaiah, said with tears in his eyes, "My wife informed me about the cancellation of Darshan's bail. This development has strengthened our belief in justice. We have faith in the judiciary and the law. We believe that in the Renukaswamy murder case, our family will get justice."

"When the High Court granted bail to Darshan, we were concerned. Later, the decision of the government and authorities to appeal in the Supreme Court, and the subsequent order in this regard, has restored our faith in justice. I thank the government and the efforts of the officers. This is a message to all those who indulge in crime," he stated.

Family sources said that while the Supreme Court was pronouncing the judgment, Kashinathaiah sat in the puja room, offering special prayers.

Renukaswamy's wife, Sahana, said that all are equal before the law and those who have committed the crime should be punished. "I have faith that this will happen. I do not know what punishment the accused will get, but I have left the matter to God," she said.

Renukaswamy's mother, Rathnaprabha, said that everyone has to bow before the verdict of the Supreme Court and that the trial should be conducted swiftly.

"With this verdict, our belief in getting justice for my son's murder has strengthened," she said.

When asked about Darshan's release on bail and his foreign trips afterward, she said those matters were left to the law and her family could not comment on it. "Whoever has committed a crime should be punished," she stressed.

Responding to the development, Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy said in Devanahalli, "When the verdict was reserved, the Supreme Court had expressed reservations about the High Court's decision to grant bail, and we got a hint that the bail of the accused would be cancelled in the fan murder case."

He added that the Supreme Court had directly stated that the High Court had given a wrong order in the case.

When asked about the Supreme Court's criticism of prison authorities, Minister Reddy said, "There are many lapses inside prisons, such as the use of mobile phones and other irregularities. I have been a Home Minister. The prison system will only improve when efficient officers are deputed."

In a major development, the Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail of Kannada actor Darshan in connection with the fan murder case. The Bench also ordered the authorities to take him into custody immediately. The court has similarly cancelled the bail of Darshan's girlfriend Pavithra Gowda and five other accused people, who will also be taken into custody immediately following the verdict.

A Bench comprising Justices R. Mahadevan and J.B. Pardiwala pronounced the verdict, stating that the High Court's decision in the case was flawed. The court further directed that the trial of witnesses be carried out swiftly, stressing that no one, regardless of their stature, is above the law.

Calling it a landmark judgment, the Bench directed authorities to distribute copies of the verdict to all High Courts and state governments. The court noted that the accused had been given “five-star” treatment in jail and said that the jail superintendent should have been suspended.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on June 11, 2024, on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga.

--IANS

mka/rad