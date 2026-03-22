Canada advised to act firmly against Khalistani extremist activities

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Canada is facing fresh calls to take firm action against Khalistani extremist elements operating from its soil, amid concerns that separatist networks continue to use the country as a base for anti-India activities.

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The issue has remained a persistent irritant in ties between India and Canada, with New Delhi repeatedly raising concerns about pro-Khalistan groups organising events, spreading propaganda and targeting Indian diplomatic missions.

An opinion piece published by Khalsa Vox argued that Ottawa can no longer ignore the activities of extremist elements advocating the creation of Khalistan and must move decisively against networks promoting violence and intimidation.

The commentary said the problem is not about restricting legitimate political expression but about confronting individuals and organisations that glorify violence, issue threats, and attempt to radicalise sections of the diaspora.

It noted that extremist rhetoric and campaigns directed at Indian diplomats and institutions have continued in recent years, raising questions about the effectiveness of Canada’s response to such activities.

The article also emphasised that the vast majority of Sikhs living in Canada do not support separatist extremism and that conflating the broader community with fringe elements would be both inaccurate and harmful.

According to the commentary, failure to act against extremist groups risks allowing them to exploit democratic freedoms to promote divisive and violent agendas while damaging bilateral ties.

India has on several occasions conveyed its concerns over the activities of pro-Khalistan organisations abroad, urging Canadian authorities to take stronger action against groups and individuals linked to separatist propaganda and violence.

The opinion piece argued that decisive steps against extremist networks would not only help protect democratic institutions but could also contribute to rebuilding trust in relations between India and Canada.

It added that addressing the issue firmly would send a clear signal that advocacy of violence and intimidation has no place in democratic societies.

--IANS

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