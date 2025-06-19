Canada acknowledging Khalistani ‘extremism’ key outcome: Amit Malviya on PM Modi’s visit

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) BJP leader Amit Malviya on Thursday highlighted a major diplomatic takeaway from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Canada, underscoring Ottawa’s first ever acknowledgement of Khalistani extremists using Canadian soil to promote violence in India.

“The first time the term ‘extremism’ has been officially used by Canada in relation to Khalistanis,” said Malviya in a social media message, tagging a Canadian intelligence agency’s statement on anti-India forces operating in that country.

In a message that coincided with PM Modi’s return journey after a successful three-nation foreign visit and participation in G7 Summit, Malviya said, “For the first time ever, Canada’s premier intelligence agency - Canadian Security Intelligence Service - has officially acknowledged that Khalistani extremists are using Canadian soil to promote, fundraise, and plan violence in India.”

Highlighting the diplomatic success of Indian government in convincing Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government about threats from Khalistani extremists, Malviya said, “The agency’s latest report categorically states: ‘Khalistani extremists continue to use Canada as a base for the promotion, fundraising or planning of violence primarily in India.”

The BJP leader, in charge of the National Information and Technology Department, said, “This is a significant admission. Despite years of India raising concerns, Canada had largely turned a blind eye. But now, its own intelligence confirms what New Delhi has long maintained - Canada has become a safe haven for anti-India elements.”

“Even more telling - this is the first time the term ‘extremism’ has been officially used by Canada in relation to Khalistanis,” said Malviya in a remark that comes close to PM Modi’s interaction with PM Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit 2025.

Malviya’s remarks hold significance in the backdrop of New Delhi’s efforts over the years to raise concerns over Khalistani extremists operating from Canadian soil.

The previous Canadian government, headed by Justin Trudeau, had largely turned a blind eye towards the issue and shown little interest in acting against forces inimical to the interests of India.

Malviya’s message on X also tagged a page of Canadian agency’s report which said, “Since the mid-1980s, the politically motivated violent extremism (PMVE) threat in Canada has manifested primarily through Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs) seeking to use and support violent means to create an independent nation state called Khalistan, largely within Punjab in India.”

“PMVE encourages the use of violence to establish new political systems or new structures or norms within existing systems. PMVE actors engage in the planning, financing and facilitating of attacks, globally, in order to establish new political systems or entities.”

--IANS

rch/dpb