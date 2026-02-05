Calcutta High Court puts stay on order declaring Hooghly DPSC illegal

Kolkata, Feb 5 (IANS) In a case concerning teacher transfers, the Calcutta High Court had declared the District Primary School Council (DPSC) in Hooghly district illegal.

The division bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty has now issued an interim stay on this single-bench order, court sources said on Thursday.

The court said that the Primary School Council can continue its work for the time being. However, the division bench has directed the council to submit relevant documents regarding the matter.

Earlier, a single bench of the Calcutta High Court had ruled that the council was not formed in accordance with the rules and laws governing its operation and formation.

Therefore, since the council is illegal, it has no existence. It further said that the council had no authority to issue instructions to the chairman or other office-bearers of the district primary council.

Even if any instructions had been issued, they were not valid.

The primary council challenged this order before the High Court’s division bench.

On Wednesday, in the case related to the matter, the division bench ordered that the council can continue its work for the time being.

The copy of the order was uploaded on the court’s website on Thursday.

During the hearing, Bishwabrata Basu Mallick, the lawyer for the Hooghly district primary council, said, “The DPSC handles all aspects of primary education, from recruitment to transfers.

“This entire process has been halted. Not only that, the council is unable to perform any of its other functions. The employees of the council are also facing difficulties.”

According to legal experts, this order from the division bench has resolved the deadlock that was about to complicate primary councils across the state.

The council, which was suffering from an existential crisis, has now been freed from that predicament.

Incidentally, the Hooghly DPSC had issued a transfer order for a teacher named Chandana Bhui.

Claiming her transfer to be illegal, she challenged the order in court.

In that case, the single bench of the High Court not only cancelled the teacher’s transfer but also declared the council itself illegal.

