Calcutta HC grants interim protection to Mithun Chakraborty in financial fraud case

Kolkata, Aug 6 (IANS) A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, granted interim protection from coercive police action to actor and BJP leader, Mithun Chakraborty, in a case filed against him for financial forgery.

The actor moved the Calcutta High Court last week seeking quashing of an FIR against him at the Chitpur police station in Kolkata, where an interior designer accused the former of not paying him the money after getting the work of interior designing at hotels owned by Chakraborty.

The matter came up for hearing on Wednesday at the single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta, and at the end of the hearing, the court granted interim protection from coercive police action based on the FIR filed against him till September 10.

At the same time, Justice Sengupta allowed the Kolkata Police to continue its investigation into the matter.

The judge also directed the state to submit the case diary before the court by September 3, when the matter will be heard again.

The court further directed all parties to submit their respective affidavits before that date.

Chakraborty owns two hotels, one in Ooty in Tamil Nadu and another in Kurseong in West Bengal.

It is alleged that Chakraborty did not pay the money after getting the interior decoration of his hotels done.

The complainant recently filed a complaint of financial forgery against the actor at Chitpur police station in Kolkata.

He alleged in the complaint that the incident took place in 2019.

Based on that complaint, the police registered an FIR against the veteran actor.

Sources said that the woman interior designer has already recorded her statement before a magistrate at a city sessions court in the matter.

Following the development, Chakraborty approached the Calcutta High Court seeking quashing of the FIR in this regard.

