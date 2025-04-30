Cabinet Committe on Security meets for second time after Pahalgam attack

New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) which will be followed by the meetings of Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and a full Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The CCS, which has convened for the second time following the Pahalgam attacks, will discuss security preparedness in the wake of the Pahalgam incident.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) last met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The government then announced a series of measures, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, in a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting. Government sources said the Prime Minister affirmed that it is India's national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.

The sources said PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces. PM Modi stated that the Indian Armed Forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, was attended by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. (ANI)