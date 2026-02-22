C Rajagopalachari's statue to be unveiled tomorrow at Rashtrapati Bhavan, announces PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that India will observe ‘Rajaji Utsav’ on Monday with the unveiling of a statue of the first Indian Governor General of Independent India, C. Rajagopalachari, describing the move as part of a broader effort to shed symbols associated with British rule and a colonial mindset.

Read More

Speaking during the 131st episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister recalled his call for the ‘Panch-Pran’ during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

“During the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, I spoke of the ‘Panch-Pran’ from the Red Fort. One of them is freedom from the mentality of slavery. Today, the country is leaving behind the symbols of slavery and has begun to value symbols related to Indian culture. Our Rashtrapati Bhavan has also taken an important step in this direction,” he said.

PM Modi announced that on Monday, February 23, ‘Rajaji Utsav’ will be celebrated at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and on this occasion, a statue of C. Rajagopalachari will be unveiled in the Central Courtyard of the presidential estate.

“He was the first Indian Governor General of Independent India. He was among those who saw power not as a position but as a service. His conduct, self-restraint, and independent thinking in public life inspire us even today,” the Prime Minister said, highlighting Rajagopalachari’s contribution to public life.

Expressing regret over the continuation of colonial-era symbols after Independence, PM Modi said that statues of British administrators had remained within Rashtrapati Bhavan premises for decades, while icons of the freedom movement and national leadership did not receive similar recognition.

“Unfortunately, even after independence, statues of British administrators were allowed to remain in Rashtrapati Bhavan, but those of the nation’s greatest sons were denied space,” he said.

Referring specifically to the statue of British architect Edwin Lutyens, the Prime Minister stated, “A statue of British architect Edwin Lutyens also stood in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Now, this statue will be replaced by a statue of Rajaji.”

PM Modi further informed listeners that an exhibition dedicated to C. Rajagopalachari will also be organised as part of the Rajaji Utsav celebrations.

The exhibition will be open to visitors from February 24 to March 1.

He urged citizens to visit the exhibition whenever possible to learn more about Rajagopalachari’s life and legacy.

--IANS

sd/