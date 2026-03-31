Bypolls: Karnataka CM campaigns for 2nd day, says Bagalkot witnessing overwhelming public support

Bagalkot, March 31 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continued his intensive campaign for the Bagalkot Assembly bye-election for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. He participated in a campaign meeting held in Mugulolli village, where he released a booklet titled 'Pragatiya Pakshinota,' which highlights the developmental contributions of H.Y. Meti, and campaigned in support of Congress candidate Umesh Meti.

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Minister R.B. Timmapur, former Legislative Council Chairman S.R. Patil, MLAs Yashavantrayagouda Patil, Hampanagouda Badarli, Vijayanand Kashappanavar, and former minister Ajaykumar Saranayak were also present.

Speaking to the media while participating in the bypoll campaign in the Bagalkote Assembly constituency, CM Siddaramaiah said that the Congress candidate Umesh Meti is receiving overwhelming public support in the Bagalkot Assembly bye-election.

He stated that the atmosphere in the bye-election constituencies is favourable for the Congress party. Late H.Y. Meti had worked tirelessly for the development of Bagalkote and had served all sections of society.

Describing him as a leader respected by all, Siddaramaiah said that following his demise, his son Umesh Meti has been fielded as the Congress candidate, and expressed confidence in his victory.

He also said that in the Davanagere South Assembly constituency, party member Pylwan Sadiq has been persuaded to withdraw from the contest. Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan will also participate in the campaign, he added.

Responding to BJP’s allegation that the Chief Minister is campaigning extensively in Bagalkot due to fear of defeat, Siddaramaiah said that it is the BJP leaders who are making such statements out of fear of losing. He added that it is a tradition in the Congress party to give tickets to the family members of deceased legislators, and that this has been followed in both Davanagere and Bagalkote.

Responding to BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy’s remarks regarding the Chief Minister’s post, Siddaramaiah said that he is committed to the decisions of the party high command and declined to respond to BJP’s statements.

Siddaramaiah alleged that during its tenure, the BJP did not take steps to establish a medical college in Bagalkote nor prioritised compensation to farmers under the Upper Krishna Project. He said that H.Y. Meti’s contribution to the development of Bagalkote remains unparalleled.

--IANS

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