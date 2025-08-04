Bury differences, work together; MNS will come to power in BMC 100 pc: Raj Thackeray to party workers

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, Raj Thackeray, on Monday exhorted his party workers to bury their differences and work together for the upcoming elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), saying that he will make the announcement regarding an alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena at an appropriate time.

At the party meeting, Raj Thackeray said, “If we two brothers (referring to the reunion between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray while protesting against introduction of Hindi from grade one and continuing to remain united later also) can come together after 20 years, then why do you argue with each other?

"Start preparations for the BMC elections with unity, keeping aside internal differences. Leave the decision over Shiv Sena (UBT) to me. I will talk about the alliance at the right time, wait for my further instructions.”

The MNS chief expressed the confidence that, “This time, MNS will come to power 100 per cent in the municipal elections.”

“Our party is quite strong and capable in Mumbai. This time, we will come to power in the BMC. Take the old workers and office bearers with you, reach out to those who have distanced themselves from the party and start preparing for polls,” he said.

Raj Thackeray further warned that he will not tolerate factionalism, saying that the present office bearers should work hand-in-hand with new ones while putting up a show of unity with a resolve to win the BMC elections.

He asked the party workers to carefully go through the voters list from every ward and focus on updating it from time to time.

Amid the recent controversy over the party workers’ assault on Hindi speaking people while forcing them to speak Marathi, Raj Thackeray asked the cadre not to hate non-Marathi speakers or beat them but politely explain to them the MNS' stand on Marathi.

He advised the party workers to increase outreach among Marathi voters and also non- Marathi speaking people, explaining the MNS’ stand on the language.

“Do not assault anyone, but explain to them the MNS' stand on Marathi. If they are ready to learn Marathi and speak it, then teach it to them,” reiterated Raj Thackeray.

Even though Raj Thackeray was evasive about a tie up between MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), but his statement about the two brothers' reconciliation after 20 years has given a hint to party workers about a possible alliance.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, too, recently asked party workers to start preparations for the BMC elections without waiting for a decision on a tie-up with MNS.

