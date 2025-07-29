Bullock cart race represents Punjab’s glorious heritage: CM Bhagwant Mann

Ludhiana, July 29 (IANS) Announcing the revival of traditional rural sports in Punjab that were fading due to legal restrictions, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the government would remove all legal hurdles to promote and preserve the state’s glorious sports heritage.

Addressing the gathering at a function to felicitate traditional sports lovers, the Chief Minister said Bullock cart races are not just a source of entertainment but represent the glorious cultural heritage of rural Punjab”. He said such races have been held in Punjab since ancient times and served as a living connection to “our traditions and cultural identity”.

Mann said Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh master, also practised farming with bullocks during his time in Kartarpur Sahib. The Chief Minister said the ban on bullock cart races not only disheartened lovers of traditional sports but also dealt a blow to heritage. He further added that there had been growing demand from Punjabis to bring a new law so that these traditional games could be revived.

Mann said on July 11, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment Bill of 2025 was passed unanimously in the Assembly. The Chief Minister said this law would not only help preserve indigenous animal breeds but also pave the way for resuming bullock cart races. He said the law now awaits the consent of the President, after which the races can be officially conducted again.

Speaking about the new legislation, the Chief Minister explained that its primary objective is to ensure safety measures for animals participating in sports, including veterinary supervision, safety standards, registration and documentation, and penalties for violations so that no cruelty is inflicted upon animals. He also announced the government would explore the possibilities of reviving pigeon flying competitions as well.

Referring to the sports festival held at Kila Raipur village, he said the games, which began in 1933, are popularly known as “Mini Olympics” or “Rural Olympics”. Mann said these games have received international recognition, having been covered by the BBC, the Discovery Channel, and others, adding that even Presidents have attended these games in the past.

