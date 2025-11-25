Bullet-riddled body of Trinamool worker found in mango orchard in Bengal's Malda

Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) The bullet-riddled body of a Trinamool Congress worker and coal trader was recovered from English Bazaar area in West Bengal's Malda district, nearly 12 hours after he went missing, officials said on Tuesday.

The police said the body was recovered from a mango orchard.

According to police sources, the deceased Trinamool Congress worker's name is Obaidullah Khan.

The youth, a coal trader by profession, was actively associated with the ruling party in West Bengal.

The family of the deceased victim said that he had been missing since Monday afternoon.

The police said Obaidullah's house is in the College More area of ​​​​Kaliachak police station in Malda.

The family of the deceased victim told that he left his house on a bike around 4 p.m. on Monday.

However, he did not return home.

Everyone in the family failed to contact Obaidullah despite repeated attempts.

A missing person's diary was finally filed at the Kaliachak police station on Monday evening.

On Wednesday morning, the coal trader's family received news that his body was found in a mango orchard in the Katagar area of ​​English Bazaar area.

The deceased victim's bike was also found a short distance away from the mango orchid.

The deceased victim's family alleged that Obaidullah was shot dead.

However, they could not clearly say whether there were political or business rivalry behind the murder or whether it was a personal enmity.

The police recovered the deceased victim's body and sent it for autopsy.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.

However, no one has been detained or arrested till now.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem. It was riddled with bullets. Prima facie it appears that he was shot dead. A case has been registered. Investigation is on," said a senior officer of Malda district police.

Trinamool Congress leader and businessman Babla Sarkar was shot dead by miscreants in the Mahananda Palli area of ​​English Bazaar on January 2 this year.

Police had arrested nine people, including former Chairman of English Bazaar Municipality Narendranath Tiwari, in connection with the murder.

The case is still ongoing.

--IANS

sch/khz