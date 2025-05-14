BSF jawan Purnam Shaw held captive in Pakistan released after three weeks

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) In a significant victory for India and the security forces, the Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday released the Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Purnam Shaw, who was captured by them and held in captivity for almost three weeks.

The BSF jawan had inadvertently crossed over the international border in Punjab’s Ferozpur district. Purnam Shaw had strayed into the Pakistani side, a day after the ghastly Pahalgam attacks on April 22, which saw terrorists taking 26 innocent lives in cold blood.

BSF also issued a statement on Pakistan returning the Indian jawan.

“Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by BSF at Attari-Wagha border today at 1030 hrs,” the BSF said in a statement.

“Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan territory, while on operational duty in the area of Ferozepur sector on 23rd April 2025 around 1150 hrs and was detained by Pak Rangers,” it added.

The handover of the BSF jawan was done in accordance with established protocols. All other guidelines will be followed after his return to the homeland, including his medical tests to ascertain whether he was subjected to torture and inhumane treatment by the Pakistani rangers.

The development comes days after India and Pakistan agreed to an “understanding" to cease military operations on May 10, apparently after the latter escalated the situation on the border, in response to India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ which pummeled and pounced on many terror bases and their key infrastructure in Pakistan as well as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

Earlier, BSF jawan Purnam Shaw's wife Rajni also visited Ferozpur and met senior BSF officials, pleading for their intervention to secure his release.

She was assured of all possible steps to bring him back to the country.

--IANS

mr/skp