BSF arrests smuggler along India-B'desh border, seizes gold valued at Rs 80.55 lakh

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have arrested a smuggler and seized six gold biscuits from his possession along the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district.

The weight of the seized gold is 719.2 grams and it is valued at around Rs 80.55 lakh, a senior official said.

The BSF has been successful in thwarting several gold smuggling attempts over the last few weeks. Several smugglers have been arrested and gold valued at crores seized.

“Troops of the 32 Bn BSF, under the South Bengal Frontier, from the Banpur Border Outpost had received reliable intelligence inputs of an attempt to smuggle gold from Bangladesh. A strategy was worked out and two groups of jawans took cover in the dense mango and banana orchards close to the border fence,” the official said.

“Around 8.30 a.m., two Indian and a similar number of Bangladeshi smugglers were seen approaching from either side of the border. The Bangladeshi smugglers threw small plastic packets across the fence towards their Indian counterparts. As the Indian smugglers attempted to collect the packets, the BSF personnel moved in. While one smuggler was apprehended on the spot, the other managed to flee. Two plastic packets and a mobile phone were seized from the arrested smuggler. Another mobile phone was also found at the spot. Upon checking the seized packets, a total of six gold biscuits were found,” he added.

The smuggler was questioned and data from the mobile phones are being collected to learn more about the network involved in gold smuggling.

Later, the gold and smuggler were handed over to the concerned department for further legal action. The official commended the effort of the troops and said that the BSF jawans are fully capable, not only to guard the nation’s borders, but prevent criminal activities such as smuggling, infiltration and human trafficking.

He once again appealed to residents of border areas to share any information related to gold smuggling with BSF through the Seema Sathi helpline number 14419 or via text or voice messages to the WhatsApp number 9903472227.

He assured that those providing credible information will be suitably rewarded and identities kept secret.

--IANS