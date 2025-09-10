BSF arrests smuggler along India-B'desh border, seizes gold valued at over Rs 55 lakh

Kolkata, Sep 10 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested a man and seized gold biscuits valued at over Rs 55 lakh from his possession along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas district, an official said on Wednesday.

This is the second major gold seizure by the force in the week. On Sunday, BSF troops had seized 35 gold biscuits valued at Rs 5 crore from a man in the Nadia district of the state.

"Tuesday's operation took place at the Hakimpur Border Outpost where troops of the 143 Bn BSF are posted. The jawans had received intelligence inputs of an attempt to smuggle gold through the Hakimpur check post. They stopped a motorcycle and searched it thoroughly after the rider seemed to behave in a suspicious manner. The gold was found concealed in a special cavity inside the vehicle's self starter," a senior BSF official said.

The man was taken to the Hakimpur Border Outpost and the gold was weighed and valued. The four gold biscuits that were seized weighed 496 grams. They were valued at Rs 55.97 lakh. The smuggler and gold have been handed over to the concerned department for further legal proceedings.

During questioning, the smuggler revealed some vital information regarding the network to which he belongs. The BSF is verifying this information to get to those running the racket.

The official praised the efforts of BSF's intelligence network and the troopers for the coordinated effort that led to the seizure and arrest.

He also appealed to residents of border villages to share information about gold smuggling on the 'Seema Sathi' helpline number -- 14419. They can also send text or voice messages to the WhatsApp number 9903472227.

Appropriate reward will be given for providing reliable information and the identity of the informer will be kept completely confidential, the official said.

