BRS seeks allocations in Telangana Budget to fulfil poll promises

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday wrote an open letter to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, seeking allocations in the state budget for implementing the poll promises of the Congress.

He said though the Congress has been in power in the state for almost half its term, 95 percent of the promises made by it were yet to be fulfilled.

Stating that no allocation was made in two previous budgets, the BRS leader said the people of Telangana have no more patience.

KTR said that the Congress had given six guarantees but set aside their implementation after coming to power.

He sought allocation of huge funds for implementing six guarantees pertaining to women, senior citizens, students, youth and farmers.

The BRS leader said funds should be allocated in the budget 2026-27 for Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Minorities to the extent of the promises made by the Congress in the name of declarations.

Alleging that the Congress went back on the promises made to these communities, he demanded that the government should allocate funds at least in this budget.

KTR wrote that if funds are not allocated for the implementation of the promises this time too, the BRS would put pressure on the government on behalf of the people.

He said if adequate funds are not allocated for the implementation of the promises made under the declarations, the BRS would expose Congress before people.

Reminding the Chief Minister of the promises made in 2023 Assembly elections, KTR alleged that Congress deceived people in the name of six guarantees and 420 promises.

He recalled that monthly pension of Rs 4,000 was promised for every widow and senior citizen. Similarly, every woman was promised Rs 2,500 per month under Mahalakshmi, but even after two years, not a single beneficiary has received a single paisa.

He also reminded the Chief Minister that the Congress promised annual financial assistance of Rs.15,000 to farmers.

“Not only farmers and women, but every promise made to the unemployed has been pending for two years. On behalf of the youth of Telangana, I demand that the Congress government make allocations in the budget for the implementation of promises like job calendar and unemployment allowance along with filling two lakh jobs,” he wrote.

