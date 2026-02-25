Bride critical after being shot at during wedding rituals in Bihar's Buxar district

Patna, Feb 25 (IANS) A shocking incident disrupted a wedding ceremony in Chausa in Bihar’s Buxar district, where a bride was critically injured after being shot at by her alleged former lover during the 'jaimala (exchange of wedding garlands)' ceremony.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night under the jurisdiction of the Mufassil police station, triggering panic and chaos at the venue.

According to preliminary information, the wedding procession had arrived in Chausa from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district.

Wedding rituals were underway in a joyous atmosphere when, as the bride stepped onto the stage for the jaimala, a young man from the neighbourhood suddenly climbed onto the stage.

Before anyone could react, the accused allegedly shot at the bride. The bride collapsed on the stage after being hit and sustaining serious injuries.

The sudden attack caused chaos at the wedding venue, with guests and villagers running in panic.

The injured bride was immediately rushed to the local Sadar Hospital, where doctors provided first aid and later referred her to Varanasi after her condition was declared critical.

Medical sources said the gunshot injury affected a sensitive part of her body, making her condition serious. She is currently undergoing treatment in Varanasi.

After carrying out the attack, the accused fled the spot. Local residents claim the incident is linked to a love affair, stating that the accused was the bride’s neighbour and that the two were allegedly in a relationship.

It is believed that the accused was upset over the woman's marriage and carried out the attack in anger.

However, police are investigating whether the act was premeditated or committed in a moment of rage.

On receiving information, police from the Mufassil police station reached the spot, collected evidence from the wedding venue, and recorded statements of eyewitnesses.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused.

Police officials said the accused has been identified and assured that he would be arrested soon.

“The matter is being investigated from all angles. Strict legal action will be taken,” officials said.

Following the incident, tension prevails in the area.

The bride’s family has been plunged into grief, and the wedding celebrations have turned into mourning.

The incident has once again raised concerns over law and order in the region.

