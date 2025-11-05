'Brazilian model voted at 10 booths of Haryana': Rahul Gandhi's latest on vote chori

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a fresh attack on the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, alleging large-scale electoral malpractices in the Haryana Assembly elections.

Gandhi, addressing a press meet at the party headquarters here, claimed that a Brazilian model cast her vote with different names in the Haryana elections in as many as 10 booths and added that it was a ‘centralised’ operation to alter the electoral outcome and prevent the ‘favourite’ Congress party from winning the state polls.

Displaying a picture of a Brazilian model, he claimed, “She voted 22 times in Haryana from 10 different booths with multiple names like Seema, Sweety, Rashmi, Saraswati. She is not a resident of Haryana; she is a model from Brazil. And she is not alone in this. This shows it's a centralised operation from the top.”

In his press conference titled ‘H files’, signalling the much-anticipated hydrogen bomb as claimed by him earlier, the Congress leader said that out of two crore official voters in Haryana, 25 lakh voters were fake.

Sharing a breakup of unaccounted 25 lakh votes, the Congress leader claimed that "vote chori to the tune of 25 lakh happened under five categories, which included duplicate voters, invalid addresses, bulk voters and other categories".

He further stated that the electoral irregularities did not only take place in Aland and Mahadevpura constituencies -- where vote chori was flagged by the Congress party, but at a macro state-level.

He alleged that the whole state of Haryana was stolen as part of this centralised operation, and Bihar could be next in line.

He also appealed to young voters, stating that Gen Z must listen and understand this clandestine 'conspiracy' because it pertains to their future.

"It’s your future which is being taken away and your dreams being stolen, and all of this is happening in front of you," he said in an emotive appeal.

--IANS

mr/dpb