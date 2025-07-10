Braving the storm: Indian Army brings hope to flood-hit Northeast under 'Operation Jal Rahat 2’

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) As relentless rains lashed the Northeast, swallowing homes and marooning thousands, the Indian Army has launched extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations under ‘Operation Jal Rahat 2’, with coordinated deployment across Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur.

On 10 July, the Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur formally requisitioned assistance from the Indian Army to provide immediate flood relief in Singrijan Colony, one of the worst-hit areas.

The Army swiftly responded with the deployment of an Engineer Task Force (ETF) team. While a verbal de-requisition was received later in the day, the Army remains on standby with resources mobilised through the Flood Relief Control Centre at HQ IGAR (N).

In Upper Assam, the Dhansiri River in Golaghat district has breached danger levels. Although water levels are now receding, the Indian Army continues to monitor the situation closely and is ready to intervene, should the need arise.

In Manipur, the Nambol River flowing through Imphal West and Bishnupur districts has also surpassed danger levels. While floodwaters are beginning to recede, the Army remains actively engaged in relief operations in coordination with civil authorities.

As of today, the Indian Army has deployed 40 Relief Columns (24 Main + 16 Reserve) across the region.

Similarly, the Indian Army has rescued 3,820 people, distributed over 1,300 food packets, supplied more than 15,000 water bottles and over 2,000 individuals have received medical aid.

For the Indian Army these are not merely statistics - the main mission lies in rescuing the flood affected countrymen and women and bringing smiles to their faces.

The timely intervention by the Indian Army has proved to be a catalyst in saving the people whose lives have been impacted by these relentless rains, proving that the Army’s role is not just limited to safeguarding the borders but also in rescuing citizens during any such crisis.

Through timely intervention, rapid mobilisation, and seamless coordination with civil authorities, the Army continues to provide life-saving support and essential relief to the affected population across the Northeast.

