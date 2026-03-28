Bommai slams K'taka govt over Upper Krishna Project funds; confident of win in Bagalkot bypoll

Bagalkot (Karnataka), March 28 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday criticised the Siddaramaiah-led government over rehabilitation measures and financial allocations related to the Upper Krishna Project, alleging injustice to people affected in the region.

Read More

Addressing a press conference in Bagalkot, Bommai referred to rehabilitation and resettlement in submerged areas and said the government had recently claimed to have distributed around Rs 400 crore, even though orders had been issued months earlier.

Expressing confidence ahead of the Bagalkot bypoll, Bommai said there is a clear difference between the 2023 and 2026 elections and asserted that the BJP would emerge victorious. He alleged that the ruling party may attempt to influence voters through money power, but said the contest is between “state power and people’s power”, and that the latter would prevail.

Responding to remarks by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar that Bommai and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy could not ensure the victory of their sons, Bommai said that even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had lost an election by a margin of 30,000 votes despite holding the top post. He added that BJP leaders have won multiple times in their constituencies and questioned why Siddaramaiah did not return to Badami.

He alleged that despite approving an annual allocation of Rs 18,000 crore for land acquisition under the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project, only Rs 3,000 crore was provided in the budget, raising concerns over compensation to affected farmers.

Bommai said several farmers have approached courts seeking compensation, and in some cases, the irrigation department has stated in affidavits that it lacks funds to make payments. He accused the government of misleading the public, stating that people have lost homes and land, villages are facing submergence, and several urban wards could also be affected.

He further alleged that the Congress government had earlier promised Rs 10,000 crore annually for the project but failed to deliver, terming it a betrayal of the people of the region.

Bommai also questioned the Congress on funds allocated to Navanagar in Bagalkot during its tenure, stating that significant grants were provided when he was Chief Minister and when leaders such as Govind Karjol held key positions.

Referring to the proposal for a medical college, he asked why it was not established when H.Y. Meti was alive, accusing the government of making election-time promises despite an empty treasury.

Responding to a question on increasing the height of the Almatti dam, Bommai said the issue involves a dispute among three states and that arguments from two states have already been presented. He questioned what Karnataka’s lawyers have done in the ongoing court proceedings.

He added that Maharashtra had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision to raise the dam height to 524 metres, and said that when he had raised the matter in the Assembly, the state had stated that an affidavit had been filed.

On guarantee schemes, he said welfare programmes should be backed by strong financial capacity, but questioned their relevance if development activities are stalled and the state is pushed into debt.

MP Govind Karjol was also present at the press conference.

--IANS

mka/pgh