Bomb threat emails trigger security alert across Ahmedabad schools

Ahmedabad, Dec 17 (IANS) Ahmedabad witnessed yet another round of bomb threat emails, triggering panic and heightened security measures across the city as at least eight prominent schools received threats claiming explosives had been planted on their campuses.

The emails, received around 10 a.m., led to an immediate emergency response by police and school authorities, marking a continuation of the disturbing trend of hoax threats targeting educational institutions in recent weeks.

The schools that received the threatening emails include Zebar School in Thaltej, Maharaja Agrasen School on Gurukul Road, DAV International School in Makarba, Nirman School in Vastrapur, Zydus School in Vejalpur, CBSE-affiliated Divine Child School in Adalaj, Aavishkar School in Kalol, and James & Jamieson School in the Khoraj-Khodiyar area.

Upon receiving the emails, the school management promptly alerted the police control room. Treating the threats with utmost seriousness, teams from local police stations, the Crime Branch, Special Operation Group (SOG), Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS), fire brigade, and dog squads were rushed to the respective campuses.

As a precautionary measure, students and staff were immediately evacuated from classrooms and shifted to safe locations, while school premises were sealed off for thorough checks. Intensive search operations are currently underway, with bomb disposal and sniffer dog teams scanning every corner of the school buildings and surrounding areas.

The sudden developments sparked anxiety among parents, many of whom rushed to school premises after the news spread rapidly through messages and social media. Police personnel were deployed to manage crowds and reassure families.

Confirming the incident, the Vejalpur Police Inspector said that multiple schools had received bomb threats via email in the morning. “All standard operating procedures are being followed. So far, nothing suspicious has been found, but searches are ongoing,” the officer said.

Police have also launched an investigation to trace the origin of the threatening emails and identify those responsible.

Officials noted that several reputed schools in Ahmedabad have received similar hoax emails in the past, but each threat is being treated as real until ruled out. Security agencies remain on high alert as the investigation continues.

--IANS

janvi/dpb