Bomb threat email forces evacuation, halts proceedings at Buxar civil court

Patna, Feb 13 (IANS) The Civil Court in Buxar received a bomb threat via email on Friday, claiming that 14 explosions would take place at 1.15 p.m., triggering panic and forcing the suspension of all judicial proceedings.

The threat caused widespread alarm across the court premises, prompting the administration to evacuate the entire complex as a precautionary measure.

According to officials, the email explicitly mentioned that 14 bombs had been planted within the court premises and would be detonated at the specified time.

Following the alert, all lawyers, court staff and litigants were safely evacuated from the premises.

Soon after the threat was reported, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Avinash Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gaurav Kumar Pandey, and later Superintendent of Police (SP) Shubham Arya reached the spot with a heavy police deployment.

The entire court complex was cordoned off, and an intensive search operation was conducted with the assistance of the Bomb Squad, Dog Squad and technical teams.

The SDPO said the threat email was being taken seriously and that every suspicious object inside the premises was being thoroughly examined.

Although no explosives have been recovered so far, security agencies remain on high alert.

Meanwhile, District Bar Association General Secretary Bindeshwari Prasad Pandey coordinated with the administration to ensure a smooth evacuation, but raised serious concerns over court security.

Advocates J. Saifi and Tej Pratap Singh recalled past violent incidents, including shootings and murders within the court premises, and described the existing security arrangements as inadequate.

They demanded the installation of a permanent, technology-driven security system at all entry points to prevent such incidents in the future.

At present, the court complex remains under tight police surveillance.

Cyber and technical teams are working to trace the origin of the threatening email.

The district administration has assured that those responsible will be identified and strict legal action will be taken against them.

The incident has once again raised critical questions about security preparedness at judicial institutions.

Earlier this week, unidentified persons had sent emails threatening to blow up the Patna Civil Court on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, which later turned out to be hoaxes.

--IANS

ajk/pgh