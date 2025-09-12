Bomb scare at Delhi HC, premises being vacated after threatening mail

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Chaos and panic gripped the Delhi High Court premises on Friday as it received a threatening e-mail about ‘exploding’ the complex.

Following the bomb scare, the court premises were being vacated by the Delhi Police personnel as part of a precautionary measure. Lawyers and court staff were seen vacating the premises.

TV channels reported that the threatening letter claimed that three bombs were planted inside the court premises, including one in a judge’s chamber.

The security agencies, including the bomb disposal squads, have been activated, while the cyber cell of the Delhi Police has begun investigating the source and origin of the threatening mail.

The threatening letter claimed that there would be a bomb blast this afternoon inside the High Court building.

The letter also talks about ‘links with Pakistani ISI cells’ and stated that the judge's chamber will detonate shortly after mid-day Islamic prayers.

The threatening e-mail also warns of an acid attack on Udaynidhi Stalin and demands that Ezhilan Naganathan should ‘take charge’ of the DMK.

“Today’s blast in Delhi High Court will clear the doubt of previous bluffs,” said the letter in brazen warning, apparently directed at the Delhi Police.

Notably, there have been multiple bomb threats to educational institutions, including Maulana Azad Medical College as well as Delhi Secretariat, in the past few days and months. The bomb threat to both institutions was accompanied by an ominous warning of bomb detonation at the MAMC at 2:45 PM and the CM Secretariat at 3:30 PM.

Following the bomb scare, the security agencies had activated the standard response mechanism and bomb disposal teams were deployed at both places to conduct a thorough search and scanning of the premises.

Eventually, all that proved to be a bomb hoax.

--IANS

mr/dan