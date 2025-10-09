Body of one missing soldier recovered in J&K’s Kokernag, search on to locate the other

Srinagar, Oct 9 (IANS) The body of one of the two missing soldiers was recovered from the Kokernag area in J&K’s Anantnag district on Thursday, while the search operation to locate the other is on, officials said.

The body of a paratrooper, who had gone missing during an anti-terrorist operation in the upper reaches of Kokernag in south Kashmir on Tuesday, was recovered with his rucksack and service weapon intact.

Officials said the soldier, who was part of an ongoing search and cordon operation (CASO) launched earlier this week in the mountainous terrain, is believed to have died following an avalanche or snowstorm that struck the high-altitude area three days ago.

The identity of the deceased soldier has not been officially revealed yet.

Army paratroopers, operating under adverse weather conditions, were hit by a sudden snowstorm. Following the incident, contact was lost with two personnel, prompting immediate rescue efforts despite challenging terrain and low visibility.

The army said that massive search operations are continuing to locate the second missing soldier. Despite rough weather and difficult topography, joint teams of the army and police are on the job to trace the missing personnel.

Joint forces, including the specially trained commandos of the army, other security forces, and J&K Police, are carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations in J&K to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terror.

After chairing a high-level security review meeting on J&K in New Delhi on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Central government’s resolve to make J&K terror-free.

"Reviewed the security of Jammu and Kashmir along with the Lt. Governor and other senior officials," Amit Shah said on X afterwards.

"We are committed to cripple the terror ecosystem in J&K. Our security forces will continue to have full freedom to crush any attempt to threaten peace and security in the region. Instructed to further intensify alertness and synergy to accelerate towards Modi Ji's vision of a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir".

