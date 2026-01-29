Block Welfare Officer arrested for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe in Bihar's Buxar

Patna, Jan 30 (IANS) Under its zero-tolerance policy against corruption, the State Vigilance Unit (SVU) has achieved another major success in Bihar.

A Block Welfare Officer-cum-Block Education Officer posted in Brahmapur block of Buxar district was caught red-handed on Thursday while accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe from his office.

The accused officer, Ekta Bhai alias Lucky, was arrested by a Vigilance Investigation Bureau headquarters team from Patna on January 29, 2026, during a carefully planned trap operation.

The action was initiated following a complaint filed by Sudhir Kumar Pathak, a teacher posted at Middle School in Gayaghat.

According to the complaint, arrears amounting to Rs 4,63,587 were pending against the teacher, and the accused officer allegedly demanded a bribe to process the payment file.

After receiving the complaint, the Vigilance Bureau conducted a confidential verification, which confirmed the demand for illegal gratification.

Subsequently, a special raiding team was constituted under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police Rita Sinha.

The team laid a trap and arrested the officer red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Following his arrest, the accused officer is being questioned and will be produced before the Special Vigilance Court in Patna.

An FIR has already been registered in the Vigilance Police Station in Patna.

According to data released by the Vigilance Investigation Bureau, the anti-corruption drive has intensified significantly in January 2026.

So far this month, 11 FIRs have been registered, 10 accused have been caught red-handed, Rs 85,000 in bribe money has been recovered, and seven accused have been arrested so far this year.

These figures mark a sharp rise compared to 2024 and 2025, reflecting stricter enforcement.

Reiterating its commitment to a corruption-free administration, the Vigilance Investigation Bureau has appealed to citizens to report any demand for bribes by government officials.

Complaints can be lodged through helpline: 0612-2215344, WhatsApp: 9473494167, and Email: spvig-bih@nic.in

The bureau assured that swift and strict action will be taken on verified complaints.

--IANS

ajk/khz