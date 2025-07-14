Blindfolded devotion: Rare sight on the Kachhi Kanwaria Path in Bihar’s Munger

Munger, July 14 (IANS) In a remarkable display of devotion, the followers of Lord Shiva, popularly known as Baba Bholenath, undertook an extraordinary journey in Bihar’s Munger district. Blindfolded and guided by faith alone, the devotee walked the Kachhi Kanwaria Path to Baba Dham, vowing to complete the pilgrimage within 24 hours and offer water to the deity.

The devotee, Mahendra Prajapati, hailing from Darbhanga, along with his companion Rajendra Prasad Yadav from Siwan, began the arduous trek as a fulfillment of a sacred promise made to the deity. Mahendra had prayed for a wish to be granted.

Upon its fulfillment, he pledged to embark on this journey blindfolded, practicing what he referred to as "Hatha Yoga" — a spiritual discipline rooted in unwavering dedication.

“I want Baba Bhole to reside in my eyes,” Mahendra said.

"That’s why I have blindfolded myself — to see only with devotion, not through sight.”

The journey, both physically challenging and spiritually intense, has caught the attention of fellow Kanwarias and onlookers alike. Many were awestruck by the unwavering determination of Mahendra, who walked without the aid of sight, relying solely on the guiding hand of his companion and chants of “Bam Bam Bhole”.

The Kachhi Kanwaria Path, a prominent route during the month of Sawan, often witnesses colourful and intense expressions of devotion. But this rare sight of blindfolded worship has touched hearts and stirred conversations among pilgrims.

Sawan, also known as Shravana, is a sacred month in the Hindu calendar that typically falls in July or August. Dedicated entirely to the worship of Lord Shiva, it is considered a time of deep spiritual significance, associated with renewal, meditation, and heightened religious fervour.

Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and perform rituals such as 'abhishekam' pouring water or milk on Shiva’s idol.

Many undertake the Kanwar Yatra during Sawan, carrying holy water from the Ganga river to offer at Shiva temples across the region. This act of devotion, known as the Dak Bam tradition, often involves long, barefoot treks. But Mahendra’s unique journey, blindfolded and fueled by gratitude, has added a new layer of meaning to the spiritual tapestry of the season.

--IANS

jk/rad