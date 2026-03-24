'Blind intelligence as dangerous as blind faith': Maha BJP legislator Mungantiwar's swipe at bureaucracy

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday in the Maharashtra Assembly criticised administrative officers, saying that "blind intelligence is as dangerous as blind faith".

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He took a swipe at shirking officials within the Mantralaya, which houses the offices of state Ministers and bureaucrats.

Mungantiwar, who is frequently taking stern action against both the government and the officials, cited the "Ashok Kharat case" (a self-proclaimed astrologer arrested for exploitation and fraudulent activities) to criticise the bureaucracy.

The trigger was the observations made by Ravi Rana, Chairman of the State Assurances Committee, after presenting the committee's report and complained that government officials were failing to take timely action on promises made by the state Ministers.

Rana noted that officials often skip Assurances Committee meetings, adding that the state Ministers should personally monitor whether their promises are being fulfilled.

Following Ravi Rana's complaints, Mungantiwar remarked that Rana seemed "helpless" while presenting the report.

The Veteran BJP leader said, "If officials are not attending meetings, it seems there are some officers in the Mantralaya like Kharat, who provide 'magic water' (a reference to superstition/trickery)."

He also added, "Just like superstition, blind intelligence is dangerous. Ministers give heartfelt assurances in the House, but officials refuse to take decisions on those files. The public sent Ministers to this House, not the officials."

Mungantiwar also exposed a new tactic used by bureaucrats, saying that officials often convince Ministers that an assurance cannot be fulfilled, leading the Minister to write to the committee, saying the promise is unfeasible.

Taking note of BJP legislator Mungantiwar's arguments, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar intervened.

He emphasised, "Legislative committees are the "soul of the House". Any delay or avoidance of committee meetings by officials is unacceptable and constitutes an "attack on the sovereignty of the House". Strict action will be taken against any official reported absent from future meetings."

--IANS

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