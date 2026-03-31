BJP’s poll pitch in Assam: Jobs, free education and tough stand on infiltration

Guwahati, March 31 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced a series of major promises while addressing the release of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election manifesto ahead of the Assembly polls.

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Speaking at the manifesto launch event, CM Sarma said the BJP has outlined an ambitious roadmap focusing on development, welfare and strong governance.

He asserted that the party is committed to safeguarding the interests of the people of Assam while accelerating economic growth.

Among the key announcements, the Chief Minister said the government would take strict action against illegal infiltration and pledged measures to detect and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants within a defined timeframe.

He also said that land allegedly occupied illegally would be cleared in accordance with the law.

CM Sarma further stated that the BJP government would bring in stringent legislation to curb “love jihad”, emphasising the need to protect social harmony.

Highlighting infrastructure development, he said the state government plans to invest Rs 5 lakh crore to strengthen transportation systems and connectivity.

Additionally, Rs 18,000 crore would be spent on flood control measures to make Assam flood-free in the coming years.

On employment, the Chief Minister promised that two lakh youths would be provided government jobs, while financial assistance would be extended to 10 lakh individuals to promote entrepreneurship and self-employment.

In the social welfare sector, CM Sarma announced that poor families would receive essential commodities such as rice, pulses and sugar free of cost.

He also said that education from pre-primary to university level would be made free. The BJP also pledged to establish a medical college, a university and an engineering college in every district to boost access to higher education and healthcare.

Further, the Chief Minister said that financial assistance of Rs 25,000 would be provided to 40 lakh women, and the monthly assistance under the Orunodoi scheme would be increased to Rs 3,000.

CM Sarma expressed confidence that these commitments would secure a decisive mandate for the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) for the Assembly elections at an event held at Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati. The launch programme was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and state BJP president Dilip Saikia, along with other senior party leaders and workers.

--IANS

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