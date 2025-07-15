BJP’s plan won’t succeed as long as ideological movements rooted in TN are intact: Stalin

Chennai, July 15 (IANS) Reiterating the strength and unity of his alliance, Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday declared that the BJP’s plans for Tamil Nadu would not succeed, as long as the ideological movements rooted in the state remained united.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ (Stalin With You) scheme in Chidambaram, Cuddalore district, the Chief Minister said that leaders of the Dravidian movement nurtured in Periyar’s philosophy, socialist leaders following Marxist thought, nationalists adhering to Gandhian principles, and Ambedkarite leaders were all standing united, symbolising the political and ideological unity of Tamil Nadu.

He was responding to VCK president and Chidambaram MP, Thol Thirumavalavan, who had highlighted the strength of the INDIA bloc, a coalition of progressive and secular forces in the state. Endorsing his ally’s views, Stalin said that no saffron plan by any alliance from Delhi would succeed when Tamil Nadu stands united in such a manner. The Chief Minister’s comments come amid ongoing speculation about potential cracks in the DMK-led alliance, with rumours suggesting that one or more allies may consider moving closer to the BJP ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

However, Stalin firmly refuted such speculation and reaffirmed the integrity and stability of his alliance.

Earlier in the day, the CM unveiled a statue and inaugurated a memorial auditorium for the late Dalit leader and former MP, L. Elayaperumal, at Lalpuram in Chidambaram. Paying rich tributes to the leader, Stalin said that his government remains committed to the development and empowerment of the Scheduled Castes and other marginalised communities.

He reiterated his demand to amend the caste name suffixes of SC and ST communities in Tamil Nadu, advocating for the Tamil suffix ‘IR’ instead of ‘IN’ to restore dignity and identity. Acknowledging that social change is a gradual process, Stalin said, “Social liberation is a long journey. I don’t say that everything will change today or tomorrow. But it will. I, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, will change it.”

The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of a new industrial park spread over 150 acres at Kodukkanpalayam near Kurinjipadi, aimed at producing non-leather footwear and components. The project, to be developed at a cost of Rs 75 crore, is expected to generate employment for 12,000 women in the region, contributing to both industrial growth and women’s empowerment in the Cuddalore district.

--IANS

aal/uk