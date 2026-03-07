BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' gains momentum in Bengal, leaders target Trinamool govt

Kolkata, March 7 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parivartan Yatra is continuing to receive a strong response from people in West Bengal, as party leaders accuse the Trinamool Congress government of corruption, misgovernance and administrative failures.

At a Parivartan Yatra programme in the Midnapore division of West Midnapore district, BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya addressed the gathering and sharply criticised the state government.

He stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had once promised to remove the fear created during the CPI-M regime, but claimed that people in West Bengal are once again living in an atmosphere of insecurity.

He alleged that corruption has reached such a level that money is being demanded for recruitment in colleges.

“At a time when unemployed youth need jobs, the Trinamool Congress government is talking about allowances rather than creating employment opportunities,” Bhattacharya said.

He further stated that the Trinamool Congress has become a “tested and rejected” political force.

According to him, the party had come to power promising to restore democracy and remove fear from society, but instead it has turned the state into an open market where fundamental rights are being trampled.

Bhattacharya also referred to alleged irregularities in voter lists, stating that during verification processes there have been instances where the age difference between a father and son is barely ten years.

He called upon people to say “No to TMC” and urged citizens to participate in the Brigade Rally in Kolkata on March 14, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public gathering.

Meanwhile, the Parivartan Yatra in Phulbari of South Dinajpur district was attended by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, MP Khagen Murmu and other BJP leaders and workers.

Sukanta Majumdar said BJP workers are standing in the scorching heat to ensure the success of the programme. He added that if it had been a Trinamool Congress programme, biryani packets would have been needed to keep the crowd intact.

He said the BJP is committed to bringing real change by creating jobs, improving healthcare infrastructure and protecting West Bengal from emerging demographic challenges.

At a Parivartan Yatra programme in the Mongalkote Assembly constituency in East Burdwan district, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari accused the Trinamool Congress government of pushing West Bengal towards decline through corruption and appeasement politics.

He stated that the BJP-led Central government has provided over Rs 10 lakh crore to West Bengal, significantly more financial assistance than previous Congress governments.

Meanwhile, the Yatra also witnessed enthusiastic participation in the Sreerampur Assembly constituency in Hooghly district, where Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw joined the roadshow.

As the Yatra continues to move across districts and divisions of the state, it is witnessing increasing public participation and support, BJP leaders claimed.

