BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ begins in Bengal today; PM Modi’s mega rally in Kolkata on March 15

Kolkata, March 1 (IANS) Amid the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally at Brigade Parade Ground in central Kolkata on March 15.

The mega rally will also mark the end of the “Parivartan Yatra” by the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that started on Sunday. Nine separate rallies will start from nine locations in the state on Sunday and Monday.

However, there will be no rallies on March 3 and March 4, because of the ‘Dol Yatra’ festival on March 3 and the ‘Holi’ festival on March 4. The rallies will start again on March 5 and will be completed after covering all 294 Assembly constituencies in the state.

“Finally, the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ will officially end with the Prime Minister’s rally at Brigade Parade Ground on March 15. However, the programme is subject to last-minute changes from the Prime Minister’s Office,” a state committee member of the BJP said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah will be present at the beginning of one of the nine rallies at Raidighi in South Parganas district on Monday. Initially, the Raidighi rally was scheduled on Sunday. However, later it was postponed to Monday.

It is not yet clear whether HM Shah will also be present at the Brigade Parade Ground rally on March 15, where the principal speaker will be the Prime Minister.

Several other heavyweight central leaders of the BJP, including members of the Union Cabinet, are scheduled to participate in the proposed “Parvartan Yatra”. They include Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union Minister J.P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, former Union Minister Smriti Irani, and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

