BJP's election manifesto is just a showpiece: Assam Cong leader

Guwahati, March 31 (IANS) Congress leader Mira Borthakur on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP’s election manifesto for the upcoming polls in Assam, terming it a “mere showpiece” and alleging a wide gap between promises and implementation on the ground.

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Speaking to IANS, Borthakur said the BJP’s vision document includes several commitments such as safeguarding Assam and driving out infiltrators, but claimed that these assurances have not translated into tangible action.

“They have written a lot in their manifesto, but there has been no real work done,” she said, questioning the ruling party’s track record.

She also strongly condemned the alleged attack on a Congress candidate, accusing BJP workers of indulging in violence.

“Such actions are unacceptable. We strongly condemn the attack on our candidate,” Borthakur said, calling for accountability and a fair electoral environment.

Responding to allegations surrounding Congress MP, Gaurav Gogoi, having property links in Pakistan, Borthakur dismissed the claims as politically-motivated.

She claimed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was making such statements out of fear of losing political ground.

“He is scared that Gaurav Gogoi is gaining support and may come to power, so he is making such remarks,” she said.

On the electoral battle, Borthakur expressed confidence in the Congress party’s performance, asserting that the party remains strong across constituencies.

She claimed that senior leader Pradyut Bordoloi would be pushed to the third position, while indicating that leaders like Jayanta Das would be key contenders in a closely fought contest.

Touching upon cultural issues, Borthakur also referred to popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, stating that justice would be ensured within 100 days if Congress comes to power.

“Congress does what it promises. Zubeen Garg is the heartthrob of Assam and does not belong to any individual,” she added.

With both BJP and Congress trading sharp allegations, the political contest in Assam continues to intensify ahead of the upcoming elections.

--IANS

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