BJP's double-engine govt failed to usher in development in Bengal's Balurghat: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata, March 31 (IANS) Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Tuesday, asked whether the people of Balurghat in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district had actually received the benefits of any Central government schemes despite the presence of a 'double-engine government' in the region.

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Citing specific statistics, Abhishek Banerjee issued a direct challenge, explicitly naming both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Balurghat Lok Sabha MP as well as Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It may be noted that the Trinamool Congress has so far failed to halt the BJP's victory in Balurghat (in 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls).

With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections, the Trinamool's top leadership is now focusing with renewed intensity on the north Bengal region.

Speaking from an election campaign in Balurghat, the Trinamool Congress General Secretary took a jibe at the BJP, saying, "Balurghat has been the greatest victim of this 'double-engine government.' No other place has had to endure the 'flavour' of this double-engine rule quite as much. For more than five years, the MP here has been from the BJP; the MLA, too, belongs to the BJP. Yet, they have failed to bring in even a single extra penny in Central funds. Look at how many roads have been constructed under our state government's 'Pathashree' scheme, and then ask them (BJP) to produce their own report card. Despite being in office for seven years, the BJP MP has accomplished absolutely nothing."

Abhishek Banerjee also issued a direct challenge to the Central government.

"Let them (BJP) come and see for themselves what our (Trinamool congress) government has achieved in Balurghat versus what Mr. Sukanta Majumdar's 'Modi government' has done. Just as the people of neighbouring Tapan Assembly constituency have benefited from the 'Yuva Sathi' scheme, the people of Balurghat have received those same opportunities."

Responding to comments made by BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar, who while campaigning for the BJP, had made remarks regarding the state's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme.

"Sukanta Majumdar has claimed that if the BJP comes to power, they will supposedly increase the financial assistance provided under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. I issue a challenge: let them demonstrate the successful implementation of this very scheme in any one of the states currently governed by the BJP. A scheme where every woman within a single household receives this financial aid. I am stating this on camera: if they can actually accomplish that, I vow that I will never again come forward to seek votes on behalf of the Trinamool Congress," Abhishek Banerjee said.

"We (Trinamool Congress), after all, have already demonstrated that we can do it. Every woman receives the benefits of Lakshmir Bhandar. Our Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) announced the Yuba Sathi scheme during the budget presentation and we have delivered on that promise. Defying the naysayers, the funds reached the applicant's account within just 15 days," he added.

--IANS

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