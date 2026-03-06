BJP’s Dilip Ghosh welcomes new Bengal Guv, says President’s Rule possible if situation worsens

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday welcomed the appointment of a new Governor for West Bengal, expressing hope that the state’s law and order situation would improve under the new leadership.

His remarks came after Governor C.V. Ananda Bose resigned and Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi was appointed to take charge of the state.

Reacting to the leadership change in Raj Bhavan, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said the party welcomes the appointment of the new Governor and hopes the move will help address the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

“New Governor is coming, and we welcome him. We are happy that an IPS officer is taking the position of Governor. The law and order situation in Bengal is in a very poor state, and we hope it will improve under his supervision,” Ghosh told IANS.

The development follows the resignation of Ananda Bose, who had frequently been in the news over his differences with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Following his resignation, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has been appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal.

The move has sparked political reactions in the state. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed she was not consulted before the appointment and described the Centre’s decision as a “unilateral” move that undermines democratic norms.

Commenting on the political developments, Ghosh said the change in Governor should not automatically be interpreted as a step towards the imposition of President’s Rule, though he suggested that the situation in the state could lead to such an outcome if conditions worsen.

“If President’s Rule is to be imposed in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee cannot stop it. But if the Governor is changed, it does not necessarily mean that President’s Rule has been imposed. However, because of their attitude, President’s Rule could happen. The way the SIR process has been disturbed and delayed, and the lack of cooperation from their employees has led to violence,” he said.

The BJP leader also criticised the condition of public infrastructure and healthcare services in the state, alleging that poor governance has affected ordinary people.

“In Bengal, people are dying due to lack of proper treatment. Only a few patients are taken from here for treatment. Look at the condition of the roads—if a sick person is taken to the hospital, they may die on the way. Because of the overall chaos and mismanagement here, people are suffering and dying,” Ghosh claimed.

