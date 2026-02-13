BJP's candidate list to be declared after announcement of poll dates: Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 13 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the BJP will announce its list of candidates immediately after the Election Commission declares the dates for the upcoming polls.

Speaking to reporters in Udalguri, the Chief Minister asserted that the party is fully prepared for the elections and is moving ahead with a clear strategy. Sarma said that political developments in the opposition camp will not delay or alter the ruling party’s roadmap.

“Once the election dates are announced, we will declare our candidates without any delay,” he said, adding that early clarity will help the party strengthen its grassroots outreach and organisational work.

Referring to attempts at opposition unity, the Chief Minister said the ruling party must always assume that the opposition will fight the elections in a united manner.

“We have to move forward believing that opposition unity will take shape,” Sarma told reporters, underlining that electoral preparedness should not be based on speculation or political uncertainty.

He stated that the government and the party are confident of their performance, citing development initiatives, infrastructure expansion, and welfare schemes implemented over the past few years.

According to Sarma, these works have created a strong connection between the government and the people, particularly in rural and tribal areas.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that the party’s focus remains on governance and public service rather than political calculations.

He said that the government will continue to prioritise development, law and order, and the welfare of all sections of society in the run-up to the elections.

Sarma noted that organisational strengthening at the booth level has been completed in most constituencies and that feedback from ground-level workers is continuously being reviewed. He said candidate selection will be based on winnability, performance, and public acceptance.

The Chief Minister dismissed suggestions that opposition strategies would pose a major challenge, stating that the ruling party is confident of securing a fresh mandate.

He added that the electorate will judge parties based on their work and credibility rather than political alliances.

Reiterating his confidence, Sarma said the party is ready to face the elections whenever they are announced, and expressed optimism that the people of Assam will once again repose faith in the present leadership and its vision for the state’s future.

--IANS

tdr/dan