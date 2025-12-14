BJP Working President Nitin Nabin vows to justify faith shown in him by PM Modi

Patna, Dec 14 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National Working President Nitin Nabin on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior party leaders for giving him the top organisation responsibility, vowing to do justice to the faith shown in him.

“It is the party’s hardworking workers who are behind victories across the nation, and they are the ones who are the force behind leaders like Nitin Nabin and even PM Modi,” 45-year-old Nabin, a senior minister in the Bihar cabinet, told IANS.

The working chief of the world’s largest political organisation also hit out at the Congress and its supporters for using abusive language against PM Modi at a rally in New Delhi in the afternoon.

“We have seen in the past as well, every time PM Modi is abused, the PM Modi’s Tsunami grows bigger, and he emerges victorious with a bigger margin,” said Nabin, a five-time MLA and Bihar Minister.

Talking about the post-election celebrations in Bihar and his Bankipur constituency, he said, “I know that the hard work and dedication of these party workers is the reason for the continuous success of the BJP in Bankipur, West Patna. It is also the good fortune of all of us that these workers have nurtured and produced leaders like Nitin Nabin..."

Earlier, the BJP Parliamentary Board approved the major organisational change, appointing Nabin as the party’s National Working President.

As the term of the current BJP National President J.P. Nadda has ended, the party has been deliberating on his successor for some time.

According to a letter issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, the Parliamentary Board has appointed Nitin Nabin as the National Working President of the party with immediate effect.

The notification clarified that the order has been communicated to the National President, all state in-charges, state presidents, and organisation general secretaries.

Nabin is an MLA from the Bankipur constituency in Patna. In the Assembly elections held last month, he defeated RJD candidate Rekha Kumari. He is a five-time MLA and is regarded as a disciplined and committed party worker.

Coming from a political background, Nabin is the son of Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, a senior and prominent BJP leader in Bihar.

From student politics to holding key organisational and ministerial roles, Nabin has steadily risen through the ranks of the party.

