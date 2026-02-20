BJP workers are among people, Oppn has ‘part-time politicians’, says Nitin Nabin in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Feb 20 (IANS) Taking a swipe at the opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Friday said party workers remain constantly among the people and remarked that there are “part-time politicians who appear only during elections”.

Nabin is on a three-day visit to Gujarat after assuming office as the BJP National President.

Speaking at a felicitation programme organised at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Nabin said, “BJP workers are constantly among the people, whereas some parties have part-time politicians who appear only during elections.”

He urged party workers to remain continuously engaged with citizens and to treat public service as their primary responsibility.

Nabin was received at the airport by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Karnavati City BJP President Prerak Shah and other senior party leaders. A large number of BJP workers were present at the airport.

In his address, Nabin said that with the years 2027 and 2029 in view, party workers should further strengthen their grassroots presence. He said certain forces were “again raising their heads” and alleged that they had no concern for national security or the welfare of ordinary citizens and were working only for their own interests.

He described BJP workers as “full-time politicians” who remain among the public at all times. Referring to Gujarat’s legacy, Nabin said he bowed to the land that had produced Prime Minister Narendra Modi and provided leadership to the nation and the world.

"Mahatma Gandhi had given the message of non-violence from this soil, giving India a distinct global identity, and that the work of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in uniting the country was a source of pride for every Gujarati," he said.

He added that Gujarat had given many great personalities to the country who enriched its culture and heritage.

Nabin said that 21st-century India was moving forward in the direction of development while preserving its heritage and that the credit for this trajectory went to Prime Minister Modi.

He also referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that during his tenure as BJP National President the party had expanded significantly. “Through the hard work, struggle and dedication of party workers, Gujarat today is progressing towards a developed Gujarat,” he said.

He said Gujarat had experienced sustained development under BJP governments and that development schemes had reached villages and towns across the state.

“Today, Gujarat is not only guiding the nation but the entire world,” Nabin said, adding that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, India was gaining a new global identity.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, addressing the gathering, described Nabin as a leader who had witnessed India’s transformation over the decades and said he possessed extensive experience in both government and organisation, having served effectively as in-charge of several states.

“The speciality and character of the world’s largest democratic party is that even a booth-level worker has the opportunity to rise to the position of National President based on dedication, competence and capability,” Patel said.

He added that the BJP was not merely a political party but a movement dedicated to national service, development and public welfare.

He said coordination between the government and organisation had strengthened the party’s image as a “party with a difference” and expressed confidence that Nabin’s leadership would further strengthen the organisation and provide direction to young workers.

State BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma said Nabin had regarded politics not as a means of power but as a journey of values and resolve. “From an ordinary worker to the National President of the world’s largest party, his journey is a matter of pride and inspiration for all workers,” Vishwakarma said.

He added, “Organisation is the soul of the BJP, and workers are its strength.”

Navin is scheduled to continue his engagements in Gujarat over the next two days as part of his visit.

--IANS

mys/uk