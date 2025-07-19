BJP welcomes arrest of YSRCP MP in liquor case

Vijayawada, July 19 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed the arrest of YSR Congress Party MP P. V. Midhun Reddy in the liquor scam case in Andhra Pradesh.

Sadineni Yamini Sharma, member of the BJP National Council, said that the BJP welcomes the arrest of Rajampet MP Midhun Reddy.

“This move clearly shows the significance and commitment of our government, especially the police department,” she said.

She alleged that Midhun Reddy has been involved in the biggest liquor scam in the country, where he manipulated excise policies and altered the automatic order placement system of liquor.

“He also took initiatives that benefited only a few suppliers, through whom he collected kickbacks and funded funds through shell companies,” said Yamini, who is Andhra Pradesh BJP’s spokesperson.

She dismissed the allegation of YSRCP that it is a case of political revenge.

“Our government is committed to ensuring that all culprits involved in the liquor scam, who have ruined the lives of thousands of innocent people, are brought to justice. This is the constitution and the law in action. Very soon, the remaining individuals involved in this scam, who are responsible for the death of many people, will be behind bars. We are waiting for that moment,” she added.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Midhun Reddy on Saturday after questioning him for nearly seven hours at the SIT office here.

Midhun Reddy is accused number four in the case, registered last year after the TDP-led NDA came to power in the state.

His arrest came a day after the Supreme Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition. Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had also dismissed his petition.

SIT reportedly found large-scale irregularities and fund misappropriation in the liquor policy implemented during 2019-24.

Midhun Reddy’s arrest came hours after the SIT filed a preliminary chargesheet in the case. The SIT officials filed a 300-page chargesheet in the ACB court along with forensic lab reports.

--IANS

ms/dan