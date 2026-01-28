BJP undermining Panchayati Raj, violating Constitution: Rajasthan Congress chief

Jaipur, Jan 29 (IANS) The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) on Wednesday organised a Panchayati Raj Empowerment Conference at Birla Auditorium, Jaipur, highlighting the BJP government’s systematic assault on constitutional institutions and rural democracy.

Addressing the gathering, RPCC President Govind Singh Dotasra accused the BJP-led state government of deliberately violating the Constitution by failing to hold Panchayati Raj elections even after more than six years. He said Articles 243E and 243U of the Constitution mandate elections to Panchayati Raj and urban local bodies every five years, yet even after the expiry of Panchayat terms over a year ago, elections have not been conducted.

Dotasra said administrators have been imposed on village panchayats, while Pradhans and Zila Parishad members have been removed, completely crippling rural governance. For the last two years, no development funds have been released to Panchayati Raj institutions, bringing rural development to a standstill.

He alleged that elected Pradhans are being arbitrarily suspended, and even those reinstated by courts are removed again without justification. Recalling the vision of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Dotasra said the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments empowered grassroots democracy and gave leadership opportunities to the poor, backward classes, Dalits, youth, and minorities—something the BJP is ideologically opposed to.

He pointed out that despite a 2021 Supreme Court ruling, the BJP delayed constituting the OBC Commission, further stalling elections.

Dotasra warned that due to the BJP’s indecision and “One State–One Election” experiment, Rajasthan risks losing Rs 3,000 crore in central funds. He also accused the Centre of weakening MNREGA, stating that Rajasthan owes Rs 5,000 crore, while rural employment has collapsed.

He asserted that the people of Rajasthan recognize BJP’s conspiracy and will respond decisively at the ballot box.

Besides, RPCC President Govind Singh Dotasra, the conference was attended by Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, former State President Dr C.P. Joshi, National President of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Organisation Sunil Panwar, senior civil society activists, district Congress presidents, and party leaders from across the state.

