BJP trying to silence political dissent in Assam: Gaurav Gogoi​

New Delhi/Guwahati, March 9 (IANS) Assam Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday accused the BJP-led Assam government of stifling political dissent after police seized copies of a Congress “chargesheet” targeting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and arrested four party workers in Guwahati. ​

Addressing reporters in the national capital, Gogoi alleged that the police action reflected the government’s fear of criticism and its attempt to prevent the Opposition from placing allegations against the ruling party before the public. ​

“The Chief Minister projects himself as a very powerful and fearless leader, yet his government has seized a few pamphlets published by the Assam Congress,” Gogoi said. ​

“If the government is so confident, why is it frightened by a few sheets of paper that highlight the failures of the ruling party?” ​

According to Congress leaders, the documents contained allegations of corruption against Sarma and his wife and were being transported for public circulation when police intercepted the vehicle late Sunday night in Guwahati. ​

Four Congress workers travelling in the vehicle -- Pranjit Pator, Akshay Kumar Bordoloi, Zainal Abedin and Rakibul Haque were detained and later arrested by police. Two of them are members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). The incident prompted senior Congress leaders to visit Dispur Police Station on Monday. ​

Assam Mahila Congress president Meera Borthakur and APCC media department chairman Bedabrat Bora sought clarification from the police regarding the seizure of the materials. ​

Borthakur said the chargesheet had been formally unveiled during a press conference held during Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s recent visit to Assam. The printed copies were later dispatched for distribution when police allegedly stopped the vehicle carrying them. ​

Questioning the police action, she said any objection regarding election-related materials should come from the Election Commission of India.​

“If there is an objection, the Election Commission should raise it. Has the Election Commission taken any suo motu action? Certainly not,” she said. ​

Borthakur added that the chargesheet includes allegations relating to alleged transfers of tribal land to the Adani Group and claims regarding the accumulation of wealth by the Chief Minister’s wife. ​

She said the government should respond to the allegations rather than confiscating the documents. ​

Meanwhile, the arrested workers were produced before a court today. The APCC said it has filed bail petitions, while advocate Amon Wadud represented the workers in court. ​

Congress leaders have also indicated that the party may pursue legal action over the seizure of the documents and the arrests. ​

