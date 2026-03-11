BJP to give preference to grassroots workers during ticket distribution for Assembly polls, says Assam CM

Guwahati, March 11 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will prioritise grassroots workers while distributing party tickets for the upcoming elections.

Read More

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said party nominations will largely depend on the work carried out by leaders and workers in their respective constituencies.

"Those who are working on the ground will receive party tickets," the Chief Minister said, underlining that the party values dedication and organisational work at the grassroots level.

He stated that leaders who have been actively engaging with people and strengthening the party at the constituency level will be given priority when candidate selection begins.

"Those who have been working consistently in their constituencies and strengthening the organisation will naturally be considered for tickets," Sarma added.

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid growing political discussions in Assam regarding ticket distribution and potential candidates ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Sarma indicated that the party leadership is carefully assessing the performance and public connect of potential candidates before making final decisions.

According to him, the BJP leadership wants to ensure that candidates who have built strong relationships with voters and worked actively for the party are given the opportunity to contest.

Party sources said the BJP has already started evaluating the organisational strength of its leaders across constituencies as part of its preparations for the elections.

Political observers believe the Chief Minister's statement also sends a message to party aspirants that mere political ambitions will not be enough to secure nominations without consistent grassroots engagement.

The BJP has been focusing heavily on expanding its organisational network and strengthening its presence across Assam over the past few years.

Sarma reiterated that the party's selection process will be based on merit, performance, and commitment to the organisation.

He added that the leadership will ensure that dedicated workers who have contributed to the party's growth at the ground level are given due recognition during the ticket allocation process.

--IANS

tdr/svn