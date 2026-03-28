BJP to form next government in West Bengal, says Dinesh Lal Yadav

Patna, March 28 (IANS) Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, on Saturday, made a strong political statement regarding the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to form the next government in the state.

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Speaking to the media at Patna's Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport, he claimed that the people of West Bengal are increasingly influenced by the pace of development in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

According to Dinesh Lal Yadav, there is a growing sentiment among voters in West Bengal for political change and alignment with the BJP's development agenda.

He also targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government has been obstructing the implementation of central welfare schemes out of political considerations.

He claimed that this has contributed to public dissatisfaction and strengthened the demand for change.

He also said that if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, its focus will be on welfare measures -- particularly for farmers, women, and youth -- emphasising inclusive development.

As per the election schedule, polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly is set to take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The high-stakes Assembly election in West Bengal is expected to witness intense political competition, with statements like these further heating up the political atmosphere.

The political rhetoric around the upcoming elections in West Bengal has intensified further, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah launching a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress government during his visit to the state.

Releasing what he termed a "charge sheet" (white paper) against the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress government, Union Minister Shah alleged widespread misgovernance, administrative failures, and "anti-people" policies.

He accused the West Bengal administration of enabling issues like corruption, crime, and infiltration, claiming that these factors have weakened law and order and hindered development.

Echoing similar sentiments expressed by Dinesh Lal Yadav, BJP leaders asserted that public sentiment in West Bengal is shifting toward change.

They claimed that people are now seeking a government that ensures safety, development, and transparent governance.

Union Home Minister Shah also expressed confidence that the BJP would secure a decisive mandate, even projecting a two-thirds majority in the State Assembly.

According to the Union Home Minister, this election represents a turning point, where voters will choose a fear-free and prosperous future.

On the other hand, the ruling Trinamool Congress led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to strongly counter these allegations, setting the stage for a highly competitive and politically charged election.

--IANS

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