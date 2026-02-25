BJP to field significant number of new candidates in Assam polls: Himanta Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 25 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a very strong position in a majority of Assembly constituencies across the state and indicated that a significant number of new candidates will be fielded in the upcoming elections.

Talking to reporters here, CM Sarma said the BJP’s organisational strength and performance in government have placed the party in a commanding position in at least 103 Assembly seats.

“At least in 103 Assembly seats, the position of the BJP is very strong,” he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that with the party currently having 63 sitting MLAs, it is natural that a large number of new faces would be given tickets this time.

“We have 63 MLAs, so it is obvious that around 40 new faces will contest the Assembly polls for the BJP,” CM Sarma said, indicating a strategy focused on renewal and wider representation.

On alliance dynamics, the Chief Minister said that seat-sharing talks with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and other regional parties, particularly in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), are almost complete.

He said discussions with alliance partners have progressed smoothly and are nearing their final stage. “We have almost finalised seat-sharing talks with Asom Gana Parishad and other regional parties in Bodoland,” the CM told reporters, adding that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam remains united and focused on electoral preparedness.

The Chief Minister further said that the final decision on seat-sharing among alliance partners is expected to be completed by mid-March.

“By mid-March, the final seat-sharing will be done,” he said.

CM Sarma also reiterated that the BJP-led government’s focus on development, welfare schemes and improved governance has strengthened public support for the party across regions. He expressed confidence that the NDA would go into the elections with a clear roadmap and a strong organisational structure.

As the Assembly polls draw closer, political activity in the state has intensified, with parties stepping up preparations and alliance negotiations gaining momentum.

