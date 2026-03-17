BJP to accord due respect if Cong MP Pradyut Bordoloi joins party: Assam CM

Guwahati, March 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would accord "due respect" to Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi if he chooses to join the party, amid growing political churn ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

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Speaking after attending a meeting of the BJP's election committee in New Delhi, Chief Minister Sarma said the party is open to leaders who wish to contribute to its organisational strength in Assam.

"If Pradyut Bordoloi comes to the BJP, he will be given due respect. The party will also consider giving him an Assembly ticket if he joins us," the Chief Minister said, adding that the BJP remains focused on expanding its political base in the state.

The remarks come in the backdrop of recent developments within the Assam Congress, where Bordoloi had written to the party high command expressing dissatisfaction over its functioning in the state.

Fresh internal tensions have surfaced recently in the Assam Congress with senior party leader and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi reportedly writing to the party high command, alleging links between a party MLA and a person accused of attacking his convoy during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In his communication, Bordoloi alleged that Imdadul Islam, who was accused of attacking his convoy during the Lok Sabha election campaign, has been "shielded" by the Lahorighat MLA Asif Nazar.

The Congress MP also claimed that state party chief Gaurav Gogoi was seen sitting together with Imdadul Islam, raising concerns about the party's stand against those involved in acts of violence.

Bordoloi has reportedly attached photographs to the letter sent to the Congress high command in support of his claims about Gogoi's alleged association with Imdadul Islam.

Sources said the issue had earlier surfaced during a Congress meeting in New Delhi, where Bordoloi raised the matter before senior leaders of the party.

Bordoloi is also understood to have expressed disappointment that Gogoi did not respond to the allegations during the discussion in the meeting.

The development has exposed simmering differences within the Assam Congress at a time when the party is trying to strengthen its organisational base ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

While Bordoloi has formally brought the matter to the notice of the Congress leadership, neither Gogoi nor the Lahorighat MLA has issued any official response to the allegations so far.

--IANS

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