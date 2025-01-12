BJP, TMC Leaders Honor Swami Vivekananda on His 163rd Birth Anniversary in Kolkata

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Sukanta Majumdar and TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Sunday paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda at his residence in Kolkata on the occasion of his 163rd birth anniversary.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar speaking to ANI, highlighted that India is progressing under the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Today is the 163rd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. We all have come here on this occasion. We will do a small marathon here... India is moving forward with the ideals of Swami Vivekananda under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. In the coming times, the youth of India will give a new shape not only to India but to the whole world. Our youth have the ability to shape the world," Majumdar said.

Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari urged everyone to move forward by following the values of Swami Vivekananda.

"This day is being celebrated all over the country, especially in Bengal. Paying homage to Swami Vivekananda, everyone is saying that we should proudly say that we are Hindus. We have to move forward by following the values of Swami Vivekananda," Adhikari told ANI.

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay also paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda at his residence in Kolkata. Speaking to the media, Bandyopadhyay said Swami Vivekananda's ideals and philosophy have become more important nowadays to restoring world peace

"I feel that Swami Ji's ideals, philosophy have become more important nowadays to restore world peace and the situation that is there in the country at this time can be overcome only with the blessings and philosophy of Swami Ji," Bandyopadhyay said.

January 12 marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and is celebrated as National Youth Day.

Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, was a key figure in the renaissance of Hinduism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. His fiery eloquence, profound understanding of Eastern and Western philosophies, and unwavering belief in the potential of youth resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. His landmark speech at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago in 1893 is widely considered a turning point in the global perception of Hinduism.

Meanwhile, The central government is organizing the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 to commemorate the 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. This event will take place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from January 11 to 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the dialogue on January 12 at around 10 a.m. (ANI)