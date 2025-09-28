BJP slams Congress-led govt in Karnataka over ‘corruption’

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday hit out at the Congress for alleged corruption in Karnataka, claiming that the ruling party’s promise to offer transparent governance has proven to be hollow.

Attaching a digital news item on Karnataka contractors alleging corruption in the Congress government, Malviya wrote on X: “Remember the fake rate card Congress circulated ahead of the Karnataka elections, alleging 40 per cent commission under BJP? They had no proof, but people bought into those lies and voted for them. Now the truth is out, and this time it’s official and in writing."

The BJP’s Information Technology cell chief said: “The Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA), in a letter dated 25 September, has written to CM Siddaramaiah that corruption in several departments under the ruling Congress has actually doubled compared to the previous BJP regime. So much for Congress’ tall promises of corruption-free governance!" he said.

Earlier this month, Malviya welcomed a US decision to investigate billionaire George Soros for fuelling protests, hinting that the Opposition and their extended ecosystem may also come under scrutiny along with operatives tied to the controversial billionaire.

This was not the first time that Malviya has sought to link Opposition leaders to Soros. In June, the BJP leader had accused Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of following George Soros' playbook to spread electoral chaos in India.

Training his guns on Opposition leaders allegedly copying Soros’ playbook and benefitting from his funding network, the BJP leader said in a post on X: “Early signs suggest the investigation could extend to networks linked to foreign funding — including operatives tied to Soros in India.”

“If that’s true, it means key figures in the Opposition and their extended ecosystem may come under scrutiny. They have been fomenting trouble in India for the last 11 years — spreading discord and undermining stability. If this probe follows the facts, their campaign of disruption will fail. Let the truth come out,” said Malviya.

The BJP leader also tagged a social media post which claimed that President Donald Trump on Friday said that his administration would investigate billionaire George Soros and members of his family for potential racketeering charges related to protests linked to unrest across the country.

--IANS

rch/pgh