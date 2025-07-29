BJP slams Congress for excluding Manish Tewari from 'Op Sindoor' debate in Parliament

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party over the exclusion of senior Congress leader and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari from the Lok Sabha debate on 'Operation Sindoor,' calling it a clear example of the "Rahul Gandhi-occupied-Congress" stifling its own voices.

The BJP alleged that Congress deliberately sidelined Tewari and fellow leader Shashi Tharoor because their participation would have highlighted the success of India’s diplomatic outreach and the global condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The controversy erupted after the Congress party released its official list of speakers for the high-profile debate on 'Operation Sindoor' in Parliament. The omission of Tewari and Tharoor — both of whom were part of official Indian delegations sent abroad to explain India’s position — sparked criticism not just from outside but also within the political corridors.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, “The 'Operation Sindoor' debate clearly shows how Rahul Gandhi-occupied Congress is functioning. Congress leaders like Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor were chosen by Prime Minister Modi to represent the country abroad after the terrorist attack, yet they weren’t allowed to speak in Parliament. Is it because they would have praised the government’s efforts and exposed the global condemnation of terrorism? That would have hurt Rahul Gandhi and the Congress narrative.”

He added, “Despite External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar presenting all facts and figures in the House, Congress leaders kept repeating the same baseless arguments. Allowing their own members who witnessed the success of India’s diplomacy would have disrupted their political agenda.”

Another BJP leader Jogaram Patel also reacted and questioned the Congress’ internal decision-making.

“Manish Tewari has deep knowledge of foreign affairs. He was part of the international delegations for 'Operation Sindoor' outreach and presented India’s position effectively. Yet, the Congress excluded him from the debate panel. It shows they don’t want the truth to come out. If there’s any integrity left in the party, they should let Tewari and Tharoor speak about their experiences.”

In response, Congress leader Pawan Bansal attempted to downplay the controversy.

“It is the party president or leadership who decides which members will speak in Parliament during a debate. I don’t want to comment further on internal decisions,” he told IANS.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Manish Tewari shared a cryptic post on social media, a day after the party released its official list of speakers for the 'Operation Sindoor' debate in Parliament -- a list that notably excluded his name.

The Chandigarh MP's omission, along with that of fellow senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor, has raised eyebrows within political circles and highlighted signs of internal discord within the party ranks.

The controversy comes at a time when the Opposition is attempting to mount a strong offensive against the Centre during the high-stakes 'Operation Sindoor' debate.

Taking to X, Tewari posted lines from the iconic patriotic song from the 1970 Bollywood movie 'Purab Aur Pachhim' alongside a news report on the speaker list controversy.

"Hai preet jahaan ki reet sadaa, main geet wahaan ke gaata hoon; Bharat ka rehne waala hoon; Bharat ki baat sunata hoon," he wrote, concluding the post with "Jai Hind".

Congress MP Amar Singh, who was also part of an international outreach delegation, did not make it to the list of speakers either.

Sources within the Congress said that Tharoor, often regarded as one of the party's most articulate voices in Parliament, was invited to participate in the debate but declined for reasons that remain undisclosed.

--IANS