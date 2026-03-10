BJP slams Bengal govt for not taking part in Centre's Aspirational Blocks Programme

Kolkata, March 10 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell Chief and party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, on Tuesday, criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for not participating in the Central government-led Aspirational Blocks Programme through the NITI Aayog.

Read More

Taking to his official X account, BJP leader Malviya said that the West Bengal government also shared no official reason for choosing to not take part in the said programme.

"The Central government launched the Aspirational Blocks Programme through NITI Aayog to accelerate development in the most backward blocks of the country, focusing on health, education, nutrition, agriculture and basic infrastructure. Shockingly, West Bengal is the only state in India that has not participated in this programme," he added.

According to the BJP leader, the programme would have helped several districts in West Bengal, including economically deprived regions.

"As per the Union government's reply in the Rajya Sabha, 29 backward blocks across 10 districts of West Bengal were identified under the programme. Many of these areas include Maoist-affected and economically deprived regions such as parts of Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram. Yet the state government has refused to participate, and no official reason has even been communicated to the Centre," Malviya said.

He also criticised the state government for not cooperating with the Central government in this regard.

"This means thousands of families in some of the poorest blocks of Bengal are being deprived of targeted development support -- including better schools, healthcare services, nutrition programmes, agriculture support and infrastructure upgrades. The Central government has reportedly sent multiple communications urging West Bengal to join the programme, but the state government continues to remain non-cooperative," Malviya said.

The BJP leader added, "The question is simple: Why should the poorest people of Bengal suffer because of political stubbornness?"

This is not the first time that the Mamata Banerjee-led state government did not allow Central government schemes to be implemented in the state.

The BJP had accused the state government of blocking schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, PM-Awas Yojana, PM-Kisan Yojana in West Bengal, depriving people of its benefits.

--IANS

sch/khz