BJP silent on Krishna Upper Stage Project notification: Shivakumar​

Bengaluru, March 12 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that BJP leaders have not raised their voice over the issue of the Central government issuing a notification for the Krishna Upper Stage Project, even as the Andhra Pradesh government has objected to the land acquisition and compensation process related to the project.​

Speaking in the Karnataka Legislative Council during a discussion held under Rule 330, Shivakumar said he, along with Ministers H.K. Patil and M.B. Patil, will visit New Delhi next week to meet Members of Parliament and present the state’s concerns regarding the project.​

The discussion was initiated after BJP member Nirani Hanumantha Rudrappa raised the issue of rehabilitation of 20 villages that will be submerged under the Krishna Upper Stage Project.​

Responding to the concerns, Shivakumar said the state government has already decided to provide compensation to farmers who have lost their land due to the project, while the rehabilitation process has been kept pending for now.​

“The Central government should issue the notification for the project. Once the notification is issued, compensation will be provided to the affected farmers fairly and legally,” he said.​

Shivakumar said confusion has arisen because some landowners in the project-affected area approached the courts and obtained orders seeking compensation of Rs 13–14 crore per acre.​

“Providing such high compensation and then carrying out rehabilitation would create complications. Therefore, the government is considering providing monetary compensation instead of rehabilitation. We will also discuss this issue with the members,” he said.​

He added that the government is cautious to ensure that land purchases in the project area do not turn into a scam.​

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has written to the Central government objecting to the land acquisition process and payment of compensation under the project, he said.​

“We will take all members into confidence and find a solution to this issue,” Shivakumar added.​

During the Question Hour, Congress member Tippannappa Kamakanur asked whether the government was considering using nearly Rs 10,000 crore saved due to a recent court verdict for projects such as the Ettinahole project and the Krishna Upper Stage Project.​

Replying to the question, Shivakumar said that since he assumed office as the Minister for Water Resources, two important court verdicts have been delivered in the interest of the state.​

“One major verdict directed the Central government to examine and take a decision regarding the Mekedatu project. Another significant verdict relates to land compensation issues,” he said.​

Shivakumar said the state government respects the Supreme Court for delivering these judgments, which have helped address several long-pending legal disputes.​

He noted that more than 20,000 cases related to land compensation could have reached the Supreme Court. However, the state government fixed compensation for land losers at Rs 35–40 lakh per acre.​

“In many cases, earlier, lawyers and officials allegedly entered into arrangements and filed cases seeking orders for compensation running into crores of rupees. However, the Supreme Court delivered a judgment that has provided clarity across the country,” he said.​

He added that after 120 days, the court returned several MFAs, resulting in 900 cases from the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL) and 380 cases from the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL) being returned on the same day.​

“In this case, the government would have had to deposit Rs 365 crore in the court. In the future, a separate team under the leadership of the Law Minister will be formed to deal with such legal matters,” he said.​

Shivakumar reiterated that he, along with H.K. Patil and M.B. Patil, will visit Delhi next week to meet MPs and discuss issues concerning the state, including the objections raised by Andhra Pradesh regarding the Krishna Upper Stage Project.​

“This judgment has not only helped our state but has also set a direction for the entire country,” he said.​

Responding to a request that similar pending petitions in other departments be disposed of based on the same judgment, Shivakumar said the government is examining the matter legally and that compensation to farmers will be provided soon.​

“When we visit Bagalkote, cheques will be distributed to the affected farmers,” he said.​

During the discussion, BJP member P.H. Poojar alleged that people losing land under the Krishna Upper Stage Project in Bagalkote are being treated poorly and that several applications related to e-Khata and other land records remain pending. He also raised suspicions of irregularities in records maintained by the Bagalkote Town Development Authority.​

Responding to the allegations, Shivakumar assured the House that he would visit the area and personally review the matter.​

